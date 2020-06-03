Russell F. SingerBorn to Eternal Life on May 16, 2020 at the age of 80 years. Dear husband of Carol for 49 years. Loving dad of Kristin (Tom) Jakubczak. Dear grandpa of Ava, Amanda and Isabella. Brother of Sandy (Ray) Grzys. Further loved by other family and friends.Russ served 6 years in the US Army. He enjoyed sports, family gatherings and had a kind heart for animals.A private family service was held for immediate family on May 28.