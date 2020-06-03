Russell F. Singer
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Russell's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Russell F. Singer

Born to Eternal Life on May 16, 2020 at the age of 80 years. Dear husband of Carol for 49 years. Loving dad of Kristin (Tom) Jakubczak. Dear grandpa of Ava, Amanda and Isabella. Brother of Sandy (Ray) Grzys. Further loved by other family and friends.

Russ served 6 years in the US Army. He enjoyed sports, family gatherings and had a kind heart for animals.

A private family service was held for immediate family on May 28.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved