Rev. Russell F. Tikalsky
Milwaukee - Born to Life April 2, 1930; Ordained into the priesthood May 26, 1956; Born to Eternal Life Feb. 29, 2020 at age 89. Preceded in death by his parents Norman Charles Tikalsky and Vina (nee Abraham) Tikalsky, sisters Phyllis (Robert) Casey and Jean Abraham and brother James Tikalsky. Survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives, friends and his priestly brothers and religious sisters of the Archdiocese of Milwaukee. Fr. Russ was a holy and loving shepherd to the Archdiocese of Milwaukee faithful community for nearly 64 years and was loved by all. Visitation will be held on Fri. March 6, 2020, from 9am until 10:45am with the Mass of Christian Burial at 11am, all at St. John Vianney Catholic Church, 1755 N. Calhoun Rd., Brookfield, Most Reverend Jerome E. Listecki, Archbishop of Milwaukee, presiding. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to Catholic Charities, School Sisters of Notre Dame or Fr. Gene's Help Center requested.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020