Russell H. Graf
Russell H. Graf

Milwaukee - Entered God's loving arms on Wednesday, June 24, 2020, age 83. Loving husband of Joyce for 64 years. Admired dad of Linda, Sandy and Doug. Proud grandpa of 7.

Visitation will be held at ST. PAUL'S LUTHERAN CHURCH, 7821 W. Lincoln Ave, West Allis, on Wed., July 1, 2020, 11-1 PM. Service at 1 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to St. Paul's Lutheran Church.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jun. 25 to Jun. 28, 2020.
