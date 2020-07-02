1/
Russell Hays
Russell Hays

Oconomowoc - Passed away March 9, 2020, at the age of 96. He is survived by his children Lynn Tucker and Nancy Hays; five grandchildren; great-grandchildren; other friends and relatives. He was preceded in death by his second wife Marian; his siblings John Hays and Dorothy Beilfuss; two daughters, Gail Keyzer and Holly Hays; and his son Reid Hays.

Russell served in World War II in the Army. In 1952 he was raised to Master Mason and a member of various lodges throughout the years with the latest being the Dousman and Hartland lodges. Russell had a life-long career in the farm implement business. The business was recognized for its service by farm equipment manufacturers and received sales awards throughout the years. He enjoyed living on his farm and took great pride in farming and country life. Also, he was an avid vegetable and flower gardener, and bird lover.

Due to the Safer at Home Restrictions, Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery is not holding ceremonies, so a private interment was held.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jul. 2 to Jul. 5, 2020.
