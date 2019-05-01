|
|
Worth, Russell James Entered Eternal Life on Monday, April 29, 2019 at the age of 95. Russell grew up in Shorewood and Whitefish Bay, longtime resident of Glendale and most recently Brown Deer. Loving father of James "Jim" (Joan), John, and David (Lisa) Worth. Proud grandfather of Brian, Peter, Nicholas, Linden and Drew. Dear brother of Charlotte "Chuckie" Schaefer and Larry Worth. Further survived by other relatives and good friends. Russell had served his country in the U.S. Navy and went on to mentor many Veterans over the years. He was an avid sports enthusiast, always ready to back his Wisconsin teams! He will be deeply missed by his family and all whose lives he touched. A Memorial Service honoring Russell's life will be held on Friday, May 3, at 1:00 PM at North Shore Presbyterian Church, 4048 N. Bartlett Ave., Shorewood. Family will greet friends following the service. Interment at Southeastern Veteran's Memorial Cemetery will be private for the family. Memorials in Russell's name may be made to Wisconsin Chapter of , 750 N. Lincoln Memorial Drive, Suite #306, Milwaukee, WI 53202 or North Shore Presbyterian Church.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 1, 2019