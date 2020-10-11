Russell Joseph Longtine, Jr.
01/16/1935 - 10/07/2020
Beloved husband of the late Jean Mary (nee Loux) Longtine. Loving father of Ann Marie Wiese, Joseph Russell Longtine and Paula Lynn Longtine. Proud grandfather of Blaine (Heather) Wiese, Richard Wiese, Kyle Longtine and Tanis Hopple. Great grandfather of Declan Wiese. Brother-in-law of Gwendolyn Longtine. Best friend of Bob Lasardi. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by his siblings; Cathleen Olsen, Raymond Longtine, Frances Barnhart and John Longtine.
You will be missed Dad!
Visitation Friday, October 16 from 2-4:00 PM at the Northshore Funeral Services Chapel with a Funeral Service at 4:00 PM. Interment will be private.