1/
Russell Joseph Longtine Jr.
1935 - 2020
{ "" }
Russell Joseph Longtine, Jr.

01/16/1935 - 10/07/2020

Beloved husband of the late Jean Mary (nee Loux) Longtine. Loving father of Ann Marie Wiese, Joseph Russell Longtine and Paula Lynn Longtine. Proud grandfather of Blaine (Heather) Wiese, Richard Wiese, Kyle Longtine and Tanis Hopple. Great grandfather of Declan Wiese. Brother-in-law of Gwendolyn Longtine. Best friend of Bob Lasardi. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by his siblings; Cathleen Olsen, Raymond Longtine, Frances Barnhart and John Longtine.

You will be missed Dad!

Visitation Friday, October 16 from 2-4:00 PM at the Northshore Funeral Services Chapel with a Funeral Service at 4:00 PM. Interment will be private.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
16
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Northshore Funeral Home
OCT
16
Funeral service
04:00 PM
Northshore Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Northshore Funeral Home
3601 North Oakland Avenue
Shorewood, WI 53211
(414) 961-1812
Memories & Condolences
October 10, 2020
Russ, you will be missed but we all know you are with Jean and what a wonderful thing that is!
Ann, Joe and Paula, my condolences to all of you. Keep looking to the sky..we will all be together again one day! God Bless!

Pam C
Pam Cook
Friend
October 10, 2020
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Lawrence Gensch
