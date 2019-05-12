|
|
Ewert, Russell Kenneth A resident of Conover, WI for the past 40 years, died peacefully on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at the age of 88. Born and raised in the Bay View neighborhood of Milwaukee to parents Arthur and Hazel Ewert. Preceded in death by his wife Joyce (nee Harding) to whom he was married for 64 years. Loving father to Brian (Julie) Ewert and Glenn (Barbara) Ewert. Proud, proud grandfather to Kaitlin (Brandon) and Sarah Ewert. Amanda (Tyler) Maechtle and Adam Ewert. Great-grandfather to Jocelyn Joyce Maechtle. Beloved brother of Sharon Bieberstein. Further survived by other relatives and many friends. Russ graduated from Bay View High School in 1950 and served in the U.S. Marines during the Korean War. He was a Milwaukee firefighter and retired in 1980 as an MPO. He was a member of the Retired Fire & Police Association. He had lived in the Northwoods of Wisconsin since his retirement along with his wife Joyce. He was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed hunting, fishing, snowmobiling, trap shooting and horseshoes. The family wishes to thank the staff of Ministry Home Care and Seasons of Life Hospice in Woodruff, WI for their outstanding care and dedication. Also a special thank you to Katie Lester, Mark "the postmaster" and Jim Okraszewski for their endless help and support. A funeral service will be at 11AM on Wednesday May 15, 2019 at the Gaffney-Busha Funeral Home, 304 E. Division St. Eagle River, WI 54521. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. A funeral service will be at 1PM on Friday May 17, 2019 at Resurrection Lutheran Church, 213 E. Howard Ave. Milwaukee, WI 53207. A visitation will be held two hours prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to H.Y.F. Dr. Kate Hospice, PO Box 770, Woodruff, WI 54568. Arrangements by Gaffney-Busha Funeral Home, Eagle River, WI. Online condolences may be expressed at gaffney-busha.com
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 12, 2019