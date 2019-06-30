Services
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
First United Methodist Church
7520 W. Lapham St
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
1:00 PM
First United Methodist Church
7520 W. Lapham St.
Russell M. Doman


1930 - 2019
Russell M. Doman Notice
Doman, Russell M. Passed to Eternal Life Wednesday, June 19, 2019, age 88 years. Beloved husband of Dorothy (nee Blake). Dear father of Cheryl Doman and Randy Doman. Also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. Visitation Friday, July 12, 2019 at First United Methodist Church (7520 W. Lapham St.) 11 AM until time of Funeral Service at 1 PM. Interment Highland Memorial Park. Retired employee of Milwaukee Journal. Proud Korean War Veteran. Member of AmVets and Square Dancers EMBA. In lieu of flowers, memorials to First United Methodist Church appreciated.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from June 30 to July 7, 2019
