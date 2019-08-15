Resources
Sherman, Russell M. died July 10, 2019 from complications of Parkinsons. He was 77 and just celebrated 55 years of marriage to Dorothy. Twins, Brent (Rebecca, wife), Laura; grandchildren, Zachary, Emily Sherman and step grandson, Samuel survive. Russ retired as V.P. of Operations for Delta Chemical Co. He graduated in engineering from U. of I. and had a M.B.A. from Univ. of Chicago. His parents were Russell O. Sherman and Elizabeth of Chicago. A memorial service will be held on Sat., Aug. 17th at 2pm at First Unitarian Society, 1342 N. Astor, St., Milwaukee, Rev. Jennifer Nordstrom. Parking lot 1 block west at the school.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 15, 2019
