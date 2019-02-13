|
Mauger Jr., Russell "Roscoe" Passed away peacefully, Sunday, February 10, 2019 at the age of 80. Loving companion of the late Darlene A. Bourgeois. Dear dad of Kelly (Lawrence "O.D.") Dawson, Russell (Karen) Mauger III, and Cory (Mike Bronersky) Mauger. Proud grandpa of Shannon, Tyler, Jamey, Noah, Sarah, and the late Caleb. Very close friend to Cliff and Patty Salawater. Also loved by great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other family and many friends. Services will be held at a later date. Roscoe was a proud US Navy Veteran. He enjoyed sharing a cold beer with close friends while solving all the world's problems. He will be missed by many and all.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Feb. 13, 2019