Russell R. Jensen
Jensen, Russell R., passed at home on November 16, 2019 at age 92. He grew up on Iowa farms near Denison, Iowa, the only child of Frank and Leona (née Kolls). He served in the Army in Japan from 1946 to 1948, then attended the University of Iowa until recalled to active duty in Korea in 1950 and 1951. After a degree in actuarial science in 1954, Russ came to work at Northwestern Mutual Life in Milwaukee.
He and Jenevie (née Nelson) of Suring, Wisconsin, were married in 1957 and made their home in Mequon and Thiensville.
During their 62 years of marriage, they often enjoyed family vacations, whether driving around the country or traveling the world. When Russ retired in 1985, they moved to downtown Milwaukee. Russ loved the desert Southwest. They spent the next 25 winters at their home in Green Valley, Arizona, enjoying sunsets on the mountains. He recently recalled it was "a wonderful life".
Russ was an avid reader, enjoying poetry and philosophy. He would often recite a poem appropriate to the occasion, bringing wit and poignancy to the moment.
Russ is survived by Jenevie, son Chris (and Lori) Jensen of Downers Grove, Illinois, and their children Erik and Elizabeth, and by daughter Tina (and Lawrence) O'Brien in Holualoa, Hawaii.
A gathering will be held in April to celebrate Russ' life.
Unless I'm wrong
I but obey
The urge of a song:
"I'm-bound-away!"
- Robert Frost
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 25 to Dec. 4, 2019