Russell Stepke
1942 - 2019
Russell R. Stepke

Passed peacefully into Eternal Life on Tuesday, November 19, 2019, at the age of 77 after a valiant fight with lung cancer. Loving father of Chad (Alyson) Stepke, Carrie (Patrick) Dlugosch, Bret Stepke and the late Drew Stepke whom he shared with former spouse and long-time friend, Cele Stepke. Beloved grandfather of Jack, Lily, Drew, Molly, Isabella, Anna, Parker and Charlie. Dear brother of Jane (Al) Knaak and the late Rick Stepke.

Born on May 7, 1942, to Richard and Esther Stepke, he graduated from Pulaski High School before continuing on to receive a B.A. from Marquette University in 1965 and his Juris Doctorate from Marquette University Law School in 1968. He loved sports, particularly skiing and golfing with his buddies. He was a voracious reader, loved to travel, was a keen negotiator and had a special gift for connecting people. His greatest joy was time spent with his children and grandchildren.

A memorial mass will be celebrated in early December 2019 at Gesu Parish. In lieu of flowers, memorials would be appreciated to The Drew Jonathan Stepke Child Abuse Prevention Fund, c/o Children's Hospital of Wisconsin P.O. Box 1997, Milwaukee, WI 53226.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2019
