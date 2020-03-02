|
|
Russell Scott Sims
Russell Scott Sims, age 53, passed away Saturday, February 8, 2020. He was born February 10, 1966 in Mountain Home, Arkansas to the late Russell Adron Sims and Jerrye Carlene Anderson. He was a mortgage broker, a construction supervisor, and a United States Marine Corp Veteran. He loved nothing more than a good tune, a stiff drink, the Green Bay Packers, and making others laugh, even at his own expense. He was preceded in death by his parents; one sister, Lisa McQueen and one brother-in-law, Michael McQueen.
Survivors include his fiancé, Tanya Vaughan Baker; two children, Mason Sims (Katie), Haley Dutton (Rich) and two grandchildren, Adron Porter Sims and Aveline Liz Dutton.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Arrangements by Cornwell Funeral Home and River Valley Cremations in Dardanelle. Online Guest Book and Condolences at www.cornwellfuneralhomes.com
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2020