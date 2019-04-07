|
Searing, Russell Age 73, was born on May 14, 1945 and entered into eternal life on April 4 2019. He was survived by his loving wife of 46 years, Barbara (Balas) Searing and his children Jennifer (Brian) Leibl, Michael (Kate) Searing, and Stephanie (Benjamin) Weiler. Proud and loving grandfather of Andrew, Sarah, and Elizabeth Leibl, Stephen, Sophia, and Nathan Searing, and Lily Ann, James, Rosalyn, and Charles Weiler. Russ' outgoing personality and gift of listening contributed to his success as a sales representative in the transportation industry, until his retirement in 2010. He enjoyed car shows, oldies music, the Brewers, the Packers, and golf. Family was central to Russ' life and he lovingly spent time at his granchildren's sporting events and activities, family vacations, and celebrations. Russ was a faith filled man and volunteered for many social justice organizations.His last months were spent at St. Anne's, after his Alzheimer's and Parkinsonism prevented him from safely living at home. A Memorial Gathering will be held Saturday April 13, 2019 from 9 AM until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 12130 W. Center Street, Wauwatosa. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to St. Joseph Catholic Church, , or the MacCannon Brown Homeless Sanctuary, where Russ spent his Friday afternoons volunteering. Russ was loved by all who knew him. His kind smile, gentle spirit, loving personality, and "Russ jokes" will be greatl
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 7, 2019