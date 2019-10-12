|
|
Russell Sweeney
Russell William Sweeney, 2nd Generation San Franciscan, passed away on October 9, 2019, surrounded by his family. He recently celebrated his 94th birthday at home with his entire family.
Russell was preceded in death by his dear wife Maryann Sweeney (nee Floyd) of 55 years. He was also preceded in death by his parents Russell and Alice Sweeney and brother Burton.
He was a loving father to John (recreation director Marquette University) (Barbara), Kathleen (Toby), Tom (Cindy), Maureen and Jim (Anne). Russell was a cherished grandfather to Colleen (Carlos), Michael Sweeney, Kelly (Glen), Erin, Danny (Sarah), Greg (Shelly), Michael Cleary, Megan (James), Thomas, Jennifer (Justin), Maggie, Aidan and Katie. Great Grandfather to Ryland, Charlie, Johnny, Finn, Luke, Lexie, Charlize and a Sweeney baby-to-be. Also survived by cousins, nieces and nephews.
Russell grew up in the Haight Ashbury. His family were owners of Sweeney's Ice Cream Land. He was a proud alumni of Lowell High School and UC Berkeley (Mathematics). Go Bears!
Russell served in World War II. He was a recipient of the Purple Heart and Soldier's Medal. He was employed at Standard Oil of California (Chevron) for 35 years as a computer programmer/analyst. Russ and Maryann were devoted parishioners of Holy Name of Jesus Parish since 1956.
He enjoyed traveling, playing tennis and was an avid reader. He was a regular blood donor at Irwin Memorial Blood Bank and Blood Centers of the Pacific. He loved their vacation home in Sonoma. He was a life-long fan of the 49ers and enjoyed many games at Kezar Stadium. He loved going to Warriors games and practices when his son Jim worked for the Warriors. And he was a big follower and fan of the Giants from the time his three sons worked at Candlestick Park.
Russell enjoyed many years of friendship with the Over-the-Hill gang from Holy Name Parish. Spending time with his children and grandchildren brought him the most joy. He attended games and performances of his grandchildren through his final months. And he enjoyed his weekly lunches with Tom as they explored different sites throughout San Francisco.
Special thanks to his devoted caregivers Flora, Aida and Thelma for their unbelievable love and care. The VA Home Health Services and staff at the VA Hospital also provided exceptional care. Russell had a long and fulfilling life. He will be missed.
Friends may visit Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at 10:00am at Holy Name of Jesus Church, 40th and Lawton, S.F. where a Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00am. Private family committal, Thursday, Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery.
Donations may be made in Russell's memory to Swords to Plowshares (Vets helping Vets), www. swords-to-plowshares.org/ donate/ or Down Syndrome Association of Wisconsin. (www.dsaw.org).
