Fabritz, Russell Todd Russell Todd Fabritz died peacefully while in his home and in the company of his family on April 10, 2019. Russ was 66 years old. He leaves behind two children: Liz (husband Dustin) and Russ Jr. (wife Kelly). Russell's brother, nieces, cousins, and many personal and professional friends also survive him. His wife Kathleen (Kassulke), and parents John and Dorothy Fabritz (Gratteau) precede him in death. Russ was born on February 25, 1953, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. He graduated from West Milwaukee High School in 1971. A star athlete, Russ enjoyed many sports and remained active throughout his life. He and wife Kathy settled in New Berlin where they restored a house, lovingly raised their kids, and cared for pets of all sorts before her passing in 1997. He then launched his own business to become a successful entrepreneur, a testimony to the strength of his character. Russ approached his company, Certified Foundation Repair, as he did all matters: with unending dedication, fairness, and goodwill. His genuine smile and clever sense of humor cast a warm glow over countless acquaintances. Full of energy, he balanced hard work with many hobbies including golf, travel, boating, hunting, fishing, dog rescue, and concert going. Time spent with friends and family lifted his spirit. Make a fire, see the world, feel the trees, hear the music, feed the birds, catch a fish, pet a dog, do it right, stop at nothing, love your people, and raise a glass to Russell. A celebration of life is scheduled for April 26th, 2019, from 5 PM to 10PM at Aud Mar Banquet Hall- Bass Bay Brewhouse, S79 W15851 Aud Mar Dr., Muskego, WI 53150. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Russ' life. Please send donations to Wildlife In Need Center at W349S1480 Waterville Rd, Oconomowoc, WI 53066. The family would like to thank Drs. James Thomas and Yee Lan Wong, all staff at Froedtert Hospital, and Horizon Home Care for their compassionate services.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 14, 2019