Of Milwaukee, Mequon, Oostburg, and Buffalo, New York. Went to his heavenly home on December 29th, 2019, age 89 and 4 months. Beloved husband of Joanne M; father of Mark R. (Laura), Cole N. (Joanne), and Kristen A.; brother of the late Ronald G. (Sharon), and son of the late Max and Gertrude Fenske. Grandfather of Russell J. and David C. Haxton, Nathan W. Olson, Rachel J. Fenske and Benjamin R. Fenske. Step-grandfather of Sarah and Amanda Torke and their children Will, Caleb, Avery and Beckett. Brother-in-law of Kathleen (Roger) Bloemers, Wausau and five nieces and nephews.
Emeritus Professor of the School of Business Administration of the University of Wisconsin Milwaukee (37 years of university service), formerly Associate Dean of Business Administration, Acting Dean of the The Graduate School, and Associate Vice Chancellor of U.W.M. Rocket test engineer with Bell Aircraft Corp., Buffalo, N.Y. Author of the history of the School of Business. B.S. in Mechanical Engineering, Univ. of Wisconsin, M.B.A. in Finance and Ph.D. in Statistics, Northwestern University. Vice President and Secretary of the Institute of Management Sciences (TIMS) and Secretary of the Institute for Operations Research and the Management Sciences (INFORMS). Member of Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church, Mequon since 1959. Served as President of the Congregation and member of the Board of Elders (17 years and chairman 5 years). Former Scoutmaster of Troop 65, Mequon, member of Thiensville/Mequon Optimists, The Martin Club, and the Milwaukee Athletic Club (since 1972). Traveled to the far corners of the world with his wife.
Visitation on Saturday January 4, 2020 from 11 AM - 1PM with Funeral Service at 1PM all at Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church, 11313 N. Riverland Road, Mequon. If desired, memorials appreciated to Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church, Mequon, or the Scholarship Fund of the Lubar School of Business Administration of U.W.M.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Jan. 2, 2020