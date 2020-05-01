Ruth A. Anderson



Mukwonago - (nee Krause), Of Mukwonago, was call home by her Lord and Savior on April 30, 2020 at the age of 93. She is the loving mother of Janet (Richard) Strohmayer and proud grandmother of Robert Strohmayer. She was preceded in death by her husband Robert Anderson.



Ruth was a member of All Saints Lutheran Church and choir in Wales and former member of Fox Point Lutheran Church and choir.



Private family services and burial are being held. A public celebration of Ruth's life will be held and announced at a later date.













