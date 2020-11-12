Ruth A. Danekas
West Allis - Passed to Eternal Life, Monday, November 9, 2020, age 63 years. Loving mother of Wayne (Nina) Danekas. Dear grandmother of Valerio, Andrea, Adriana, Joshua, Vanelle, Brad and Grant. Dear daughter of Constance and the late Robert Danekas. Sister of Marie, Diane, John, Ellen and the late Roy Danekas. Also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives, and many friends. Ruth was a caring nurse who dedicated her life to the elderly. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Wounded Warriors
appreciated.