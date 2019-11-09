Services
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services
10121 West North Avenue
Wauwatosa, WI 53226
(414) 774-5010
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services
10121 West North Avenue
Wauwatosa, WI 53226
View Map
Vigil
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
7:00 PM
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services
10121 West North Avenue
Wauwatosa, WI 53226
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
11:30 AM
St. Catherine's Catholic Church
5101 W. Center Street
Milwaukee, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ruth Kos
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruth A. Kos

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ruth A. Kos Notice
Ruth A. Kos

Milwaukee - Kos, Ruth A. (nee Dahlke)

Born to eternal life on Tuesday, November 5, 2019, at the age of 92. Cherished mom of Karen (Glenn), Kathy, Judy (Ron), Michael, and Dave (Jean). Loving grandma of 5 grandkids and 5 great grandkids. Dear sister of Laverne. Further survived by family and friends. Preceded in death by her parents, 2 brothers, a sister, and a grandson.

Visitation for Ruth will be held at the funeral home on Thursday, November 14 from 4 PM until a prayer vigil service at 7 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, November 15 at 11:30 AM at St. Catherine's Catholic Church, 5101 W. Center Street, Milwaukee. Please meet at the church. Graveside prayer service to follow at Holy Cross Cemetery.

A special heartfelt thank you to Froedtert Community Memorial Hospital's and Horizon Hospice's doctors, nurses, CNAs and all other staff for their compassionate care they gave to our mom,

In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to , , , or The .

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 9 to Nov. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ruth's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -
jsonline