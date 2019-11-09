|
Ruth A. Kos
Milwaukee - Kos, Ruth A. (nee Dahlke)
Born to eternal life on Tuesday, November 5, 2019, at the age of 92. Cherished mom of Karen (Glenn), Kathy, Judy (Ron), Michael, and Dave (Jean). Loving grandma of 5 grandkids and 5 great grandkids. Dear sister of Laverne. Further survived by family and friends. Preceded in death by her parents, 2 brothers, a sister, and a grandson.
Visitation for Ruth will be held at the funeral home on Thursday, November 14 from 4 PM until a prayer vigil service at 7 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, November 15 at 11:30 AM at St. Catherine's Catholic Church, 5101 W. Center Street, Milwaukee. Please meet at the church. Graveside prayer service to follow at Holy Cross Cemetery.
A special heartfelt thank you to Froedtert Community Memorial Hospital's and Horizon Hospice's doctors, nurses, CNAs and all other staff for their compassionate care they gave to our mom,
In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to , , , or The .
