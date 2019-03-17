|
Makovec, Ruth A. died peacefully at home and was born into eternal life on March 13, 2019 at age 80. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 53 years Edward J. Makovec Jr and her parents Lorraine (Zimmer) and Frank Stein. Beloved mother of Julie Frank (Bob); Tom Makovec (Darlene); Terri Giese (Tim); Dan Makovec (Harmony); Kristy Pfaucht (Makovec); Amy Savage (Paul). Cherished grandmother to Hannah, Mary, Bobby, John; Elizabeth, Natalie; Jacob, Ben, Leah; Sam, Daniel, Isaiah; Aiden; Luke; and baby Savage. Survived by dearest brother Gerald Stein (Marsha), brother-in-law Jim Makovec (Judy); sister-in-law Maureen Makovec, and many loving cousins, nieces and nephews. Ruth was born and grew up on the south side of Milwaukee working in the family greenhouse, attending Sacred Heart Catholic School and graduating from St. Mary's Academy High School. Ruth's family and friends will remember her as a beautiful and sweet lady, a kind and generous soul, and a nurturing homemaker who welcomed all into her home with love, laughter, a great sense of humor and lots of snacks. Her grandchildren brought great light, love and fun to Ruth's life. She especially enjoyed spending time with her family, taking part in her grandchildren's activities, vacuuming, gardening and watching the Packers win. A special thank you to Ruth's extended family and her many dear long time friends who brought her joy and offered her support throughout her life. A visitation for Ruth will be held on Monday, March 25, 2019 at St. Mary's Visitation Parish (1260 Church St, Elm Grove) from 9:00am until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00am.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 17, 2019