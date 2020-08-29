Ruth Amanda Cutting
Ruth Amanda Cutting, age 95, peacefully passed away on Friday morning, August 28, 2020. Mrs. Cutting was born on January 17, 1925 in Milwaukee, WI where she lived most her life. She and her husband Harry moved to Libertyville, IL in 2013 to be closer to their family. Upon Harry's death she moved to Grayslake, IL. Ruth loved to cook, bake, entertain, travel, shop, garden and be involved at their church, but her chief job was to be the best wife and mom to her family. She accomplished that very well! Her devotion to the Lord was first and foremost though, and her heart's desire was that all have a personal relationship with Him and assurance of eternity. Ruth and Harry were active members at Elmbrook Church in Brookfield, WI, where they served on the missions committee for many years.
She is survived by her 3 children, Barbara (James) Lindberg of Gurnee, IL, Nancy Cutting of Savannah, GA, Thomas (Patti) Cutting of Sarasota, FL; 3 grandchildren, Kathryn (Jason) Lind, Dr. Douglas (Dr. Ruth) Lindberg, and Kirsten Lindberg; 5 great grandchildren, Kaleb, Micah, Madeline, Linnea, and James. She is survived by her sister Gail Ogran of Lenexa, KS. Ruth is preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Harry Cutting, her parents, Edward and Amanda Erickson, and her 4 siblings-- Bernice (Sterling) West, and Melvin (Ruth) Erickson, Bill (Peg) Erickson, and Caroline (Robert) Fields.
There will be a private celebration of Ruth's life. Memorial contributions may be made to the following: The Village Church of Lincolnshire (201 Riverwoods Road, Lake Forest, IL 60045) or Thirst Relief, an organization that provides clean water in countries that have a high rate of death due to bad water. The link is https://thirstrelief.org
