Ruth Ann (nee Lepak) Porubcan
Passed peacefully on September 15, 2019 at the age of 89. Preceded in death by her husband Martin Porubcan Jr., her parents Peter and Antonette Lepak,and brother Gordon (the late Patricia) Lepak. Loving aunt of Lynn (Brian), Lori, and Glenn (Kim). Cherished great-aunt of Ashley, Brianna, Evan, Sarah, and Austin. Dear "sister-cousin"of Janet Basina and the late Jeanne Ziolkowski. Further survived by other loved relatives and friends.
Special thanks to Dr. Damm and the staff of Neuro 1 ICU at St. Luke's Milwaukee and to Zilber Hospice. In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to Felician Sisters Convent of Chicago.
Visitation will be held at ST. MARY CATHOLIC FAITH COMMUNITY (9520 W. Forest Home Ave., Hales Corners) on Friday, September 27 from 10-10:45AM. Mass of Christian Burial at 11AM. Private family burial at St. Adalbert Cemetery.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 22, 2019