Max A Sass & Sons Milwaukee - Oklahoma Chapel
1515 West Oklahoma Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53215
(414) 645-4992
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:45 AM
ST. MARY CATHOLIC FAITH COMMUNITY
9520 W. Forest Home Ave
Hales Corners, WI
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
ST. MARY CATHOLIC FAITH COMMUNITY
9520 W. Forest Home Ave
Hales Corners, WI
Ruth Ann (Lepak) Porubcan


1930 - 2019
Ruth Ann (Lepak) Porubcan Notice
Ruth Ann (nee Lepak) Porubcan

Passed peacefully on September 15, 2019 at the age of 89. Preceded in death by her husband Martin Porubcan Jr., her parents Peter and Antonette Lepak,and brother Gordon (the late Patricia) Lepak. Loving aunt of Lynn (Brian), Lori, and Glenn (Kim). Cherished great-aunt of Ashley, Brianna, Evan, Sarah, and Austin. Dear "sister-cousin"of Janet Basina and the late Jeanne Ziolkowski. Further survived by other loved relatives and friends.

Special thanks to Dr. Damm and the staff of Neuro 1 ICU at St. Luke's Milwaukee and to Zilber Hospice. In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to Felician Sisters Convent of Chicago.

Visitation will be held at ST. MARY CATHOLIC FAITH COMMUNITY (9520 W. Forest Home Ave., Hales Corners) on Friday, September 27 from 10-10:45AM. Mass of Christian Burial at 11AM. Private family burial at St. Adalbert Cemetery.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 22, 2019
