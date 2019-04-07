Bekolay, Ruth Augustina (Nee Ciganek) Born August 24, 1929, entered into eternal peace with the Lord Jesus on March 29, 2019. Ruth was born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. She married her love, Richard T. Bekolay in 1949 and was married for 47 years until being widowed in 1996. She was a Florida snowbird for many years until finally settling back in Wisconsin to be with her family. A very independent woman, she was often on the go, travelling, shopping for deals, visiting family, attending church and bingo. She also enjoyed gardening, reading, keeping up on the real estate market and crocheting beautiful gifts for others. She was a loving mother and worked hard to care for her family. As her six children grew into adults and had children of their own, she remained the mother who was always there, always available and always caring. She worried about everyone, but didn't want others to worry or feel pain. She will always be the cherished mother to Richard Bekolay, John (Laura)Bekolay, Karen (Bob) Burbey, Dawn Triplett and Debra (John) Molnar. She is the special grandma to Jimi, Richie (Amanda), Sarah (Mike), Devree (Philip), Ashley, Angeline (Grant), Christal (William), Alison and Tylena. Great-grandma to Emery, Genevieve, Evelyn, Cora and Eliana. Dear sister to Mary Jaeger and Joan Neibauer and loving aunt to many nieces and nephews. She was the daughter to the late Joseph and Julianna Ciganek, devoted wife to the late Richard T. Bekolay and loving mother to the late Denise Paz. Loving sister to the late Julie Grosklaus, Dolores Halliburton and Victor Ciganek. With our mother's passing, we truly appreciate the many people that sent cards, took time to visit with her as it truly lifted her spirit, and all who were praying with her and for her daily. A special thank you to the staff at West Allis Memorial Hospital, Village at Manor Park, Vitas Hospice Care and Ruth's Hospice House for your support and compassionate care. Visitation at Hartson Funeral Home on Friday, April 12th from 10 AM until the time of the service at 12 Noon. Private family burial.



