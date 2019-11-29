|
|
Ruth Braidigan (nee Stieve)
Mesa, AZ - Ruth Braidigan (nee Stieve) passed away peacefully at the age of 96 on November 25th in Mesa, AZ. She is reunited with her loving husband William, all of her siblings, parents, grandson, Ronald and many friends. She will be greatly missed by her children, Bruce (Kathie) Braidigan, Brian (Norma) Braidigan, Deborah (Wayne) Kannenberg, grandchildren, Brenda (Andy) Kasun, Jennifer (Jay) Johnson, Mark (Kari) Whitaker, Matthew (Tracy) Whitaker, Michael (Nicole) Whitaker, Daron Kannenberg, Craig (Nancy) Braidigan and Sean (Tracie) Washington. She is further survived by 24 great grandchildren and 9 great great grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and friends.
Visitation will be on Friday, December 6th from 9-10 at St. John's Lutheran Church, N683 Cty. Rd. S, Kewaskum, WI. Service at 10 with lunch immediately after.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1, 2019