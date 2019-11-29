Services
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. John's Lutheran Church
N683 Cty. Rd. S
Kewaskum, WI
View Map
Send Flowers
Service
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
St. John's Lutheran Church
N683 Cty. Rd. S
Kewaskum, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ruth Braidigan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruth (Stieve) Braidigan

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ruth (Stieve) Braidigan Notice
Ruth Braidigan (nee Stieve)

Mesa, AZ - Ruth Braidigan (nee Stieve) passed away peacefully at the age of 96 on November 25th in Mesa, AZ. She is reunited with her loving husband William, all of her siblings, parents, grandson, Ronald and many friends. She will be greatly missed by her children, Bruce (Kathie) Braidigan, Brian (Norma) Braidigan, Deborah (Wayne) Kannenberg, grandchildren, Brenda (Andy) Kasun, Jennifer (Jay) Johnson, Mark (Kari) Whitaker, Matthew (Tracy) Whitaker, Michael (Nicole) Whitaker, Daron Kannenberg, Craig (Nancy) Braidigan and Sean (Tracie) Washington. She is further survived by 24 great grandchildren and 9 great great grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and friends.

Visitation will be on Friday, December 6th from 9-10 at St. John's Lutheran Church, N683 Cty. Rd. S, Kewaskum, WI. Service at 10 with lunch immediately after.



Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ruth's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -
jsonline