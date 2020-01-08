|
|
Ruth C. Bockmann
Milwaukee - (Nee Ott). Passed away peacefully on January 7, 2020 at the age of 98. Beloved wife of Donald Bockmann. Dear mother of Diane (Daniel) Lowry and Bryan (Shelley) Bockmann. She is also survived by grandchildren Jennifer Lowry, Amanda and Jonathan Bockmann; brother-in-law Verle Swenson; nephews Dale Swenson, Robert and James Hansen; and other loved relatives and friends. Ruth is preceded in death by her sister Dorothy and brother Herman.
Visitation will be held at Max A. Sass & Sons-Greenridge Chapel on Tuesday, January 14 starting at 9AM until time of Service at 11AM. A private family burial will be held immediately following the service. In lieu of flowers, Ruth requested that donations be sent to the American Diabetes Association (www.diabetes.org) in her name.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 8 to Jan. 12, 2020