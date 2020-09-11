Ruth "Mickey" C. Mildebrandt89, passed away on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at Seasons Hospice and Palliative Care. She was born on December 2, 1930 to the late Paul and Luella (Donsing) Christensen in Braidwood, IL.On July 15, 1950 she married Ronald F. Mildebrandt in South Milwaukee where they raised two children. Mickey was employed by Ladish Company and after retirement worked for Weury Travel as a tour guide. She was a talented seamstress and loved to travel. Mickey and her late husband Ron were blessed with lifelong friends and cherished their years with the South Milwaukee Municipal Band.Mickey is survived by her two children Mark (Donna) Mildebrandt who have lovingly cared for her since the passing of her husband Ronald in 2016 and Jill (Jon) Todryk. Grandmother to Christopher (Ying Chen) Mildebrandt, Stephanie Schuler, Paul (Liana) Mildebrandt, Grace Mildebrandt, Kelly Mildebrandt, Alec Todryk and Kristine Chilson. Great-Grandmother to Ben and Anna Schuler. Further survived by her sister Carolyn Onsager and brother-in-law Robert Mildebrandt, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.The family would like to give a heartfelt thank you to the staff at Seasons Hospice and Palliative Care and to Our Harmony Club for their love and support.Due to Covid and the current limitations a private service is being held.