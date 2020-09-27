Ruth D. Graff
Stevens Point - Ruth D. Graff age 94, of Stevens Point, passed away Wednesday, September 23, 2020, at North
Ridge Living Center.
A Celebration of Life Service for Ruth will be held at 6:00 PM on Wednesday, September 30, 2020, at the Shuda Funeral Chapel - 3200 Stanley St. Stevens Point. Friends and family will gather to share memories from 4:00 PM until the time of services Wednesday at Shuda's. Burial will be in the Guardian Angel Cemetery.
Ruth was born April 12, 1926, in Milwaukee, the daughter of Jacob and Elizabeth Michael. She graduated from North Division High School in Milwaukee. Ruth married Verlyn Graff in October of 1946 in Milwaukee. The couple settled in Milwaukee and raised their family. She worked retail at Gimble Shuster and in the billing department of AT&T. The couple moved to Clintonville in 1973 and operated a laundromat before moving to Tomahawk in 1976, and to Stevens Point in the early '80s. In 1986 they moved to the Bancroft area. Ruth loved to travel, gardening, observing wildlife, and helping people.
Her son Gerry Graff of Wisconsin Rapids survives her. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Verlyn in 2010, her daughter Barb in 2004, three sisters, and four brothers.
Live viewing of Ruth's service on Wednesday can be viewed on Facebook at the Shuda Funeral Services Facebook page. Online condolences and viewing of her funeral service - posted Friday after the service- can be done by visiting her webpage at www.shudafuneral.com
.