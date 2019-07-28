|
Huth, Ruth D. (Nee Lochinger) Passed to Eternal Life Tuesday, July 23, 2019, age 74 years. Beloved wife of John. Loving sister of Henry (Judy) and Tom (Sue) Lochinger. Also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. Private family services were held. Loved the Green Bay Packers, crafting, sewing and was an artist. Special Thank You to Vitas Hospice for their loving care. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 28, 2019