Ruth D. Kosanke
Ruth D. Kosanke

Cudahy - Reunited with her loving husband Elroy on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at the age of 97. Loving mother of Keith A. (Sharon) Kosanke, Cyndi (Michael) Fortier and the late Nancy Kosanke. Grandma of Jason (Dawn), Kimberly (Nick), Jennifer and Royce. Great-grandma of Grant, Savannah, Chloe, Riley, Callie, Autumn, Coye and Harlynn. Further survived by other relatives and friends.

Visitation at the Max A. Sass & Sons Greenridge Chapel on Friday, August 28 from 4 - 6 PM. Funeral Service at 6 PM.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Aug. 25 to Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
28
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Max A. Sass Funeral Homes - Greenridge Chapel
AUG
28
Funeral service
06:00 PM
Max A. Sass Funeral Homes - Greenridge Chapel
