Ruth D. Kosanke
Cudahy - Reunited with her loving husband Elroy on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at the age of 97. Loving mother of Keith A. (Sharon) Kosanke, Cyndi (Michael) Fortier and the late Nancy Kosanke. Grandma of Jason (Dawn), Kimberly (Nick), Jennifer and Royce. Great-grandma of Grant, Savannah, Chloe, Riley, Callie, Autumn, Coye and Harlynn. Further survived by other relatives and friends.
Visitation at the Max A. Sass & Sons Greenridge Chapel on Friday, August 28 from 4 - 6 PM. Funeral Service at 6 PM.