Schiefelbein, Ruth D. (Nee Braun) Went to be with her Lord and Savior and sing in the heavenly choir on April 6, 2019 at age 91. Beloved wife of Edward C. Schiefelbein. Dear mother of Bruce (Laura) Schiefelbein, Gary (Bonnie) Schiefelbein, Cheryl (Philip) Poenisch and Brian Schiefelbein. Proud grandmother of 11 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. Sister of the late Walter Jr. (Rosemarie) Braun. Further survived by other relatives and friends. Visitation at BEAUTIFUL SAVIOR LUTHERAN CHURCH, 11313 N. Riverland Rd. #35W, Mequon on Friday, April 12 from 2:00 PM, until the time of Funeral Service at 4:00 PM. Interment at Wisconsin Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Beautiful Savior Choir or Bethesda Lutheran Home are appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 10, 2019