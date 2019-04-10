Services
Harder Funeral Service Inc
18700 West Capitol Drive
Brookfield, WI 53045
(262) 781-8350
Resources
More Obituaries for Ruth Schiefelbein
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruth D. Schiefelbein

Notice Condolences Flowers

Ruth D. Schiefelbein Notice
Schiefelbein, Ruth D. (Nee Braun) Went to be with her Lord and Savior and sing in the heavenly choir on April 6, 2019 at age 91. Beloved wife of Edward C. Schiefelbein. Dear mother of Bruce (Laura) Schiefelbein, Gary (Bonnie) Schiefelbein, Cheryl (Philip) Poenisch and Brian Schiefelbein. Proud grandmother of 11 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. Sister of the late Walter Jr. (Rosemarie) Braun. Further survived by other relatives and friends. Visitation at BEAUTIFUL SAVIOR LUTHERAN CHURCH, 11313 N. Riverland Rd. #35W, Mequon on Friday, April 12 from 2:00 PM, until the time of Funeral Service at 4:00 PM. Interment at Wisconsin Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Beautiful Savior Choir or Bethesda Lutheran Home are appreciated.
logo

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now