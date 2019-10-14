|
|
Ruth Degner (Enoch)
Flushing, MI - (1929-2019)
formerly of Oak Creek, WI went to the arms of her heavenly savior on Sunday, October 13.
She was born on November 13 in Danville, IL and graduated from Olivet Nazarene College with a degree in Music Education.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Ruth's name to Flint Central Church of the Nazarene World Missions. 1261 W. Bristol Rd. Flint MI 48507.
Services to be held at 11:30 a.m., Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at Swartz Funeral Home, 1225 W. Hill Rd, Flint, MI with visitation at 10:30 a.m.
Your condolences may be shared with the family at swartzfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2019