Visitation
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Three Holy Women Parish -Holy Rosary Church
2011 N. Oakland Ave.
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Three Holy Women Parish -Holy Rosary Church
2011 N. Oakland Ave.
View Map
Dieringer, Ruth (Nee Gregorski) (FKA Wisniewski) Ruth was surrounded by her daughters, sister, son-in-law and dear friend when she entered into eternal life on Monday, July 15, 2019 one week after her 89th birthday. Survived by 3 daughters, Sherry (David) Wahlberg, Ellen Dieringer (Bruce Heilbrun), Carla Dieringer, her sister, Evelyn (Edward) Kaczmarek, many grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other family and friends including Claudia Tibbetts. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Lynn D. Steinle (survived by W. Timothy Steinle), her son, Kurt Dieringer, her parents, Hon. Francis and Frances Gregorski, and her brother, Dr. Robert Gregorski. Ruth graduated from Marquette University in 1952 where she was the president of Chi Sigma Chi sorority. She later completed a Master's degree in Psychology. She was an avid Marquette Warriors fan her entire life. She taught 1st and 5th grades for 30 years mostly at Hales Corners Elementary School. She enjoyed the arts; opera, theater, symphony and loved to golf, travel and play bridge with friends. Visitation will be Friday, July 26, 2019 from 4-7 pm at MAX A. SASS & SONS FUNERAL HOME, 1515 W Oklahoma Ave. and Saturday, July 27, 2019 at Three Holy Women Parish -Holy Rosary Church 2011 N. Oakland Ave., visitation will be from 10-11 am with Memorial Mass following at 11 am. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The of Wisconsin in memory of Ruth Dieringer.

