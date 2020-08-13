Ruth E. Baranowski(nee Tatro) passed away on August 10, 2020 at the age of 94 years. She is reunited with her beloved husband, Albert. Loving mother of Robert (Mary), Jill, and Debra (Dominic) Reo. Proud grandmother of Matthew (Angie) and Michael (Maggie). Great-grandmother of Joseph, Jack, Evelyn, and Bennett. Preceded in death by her siblings Angeline Dittmar, Shirley Schroeder, and Duane (Janet) Tatro. Best friend of Esther Babinski. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.The family wishes to extend a heartfelt thanks to her caregivers at St. Monica's Memory Care and St. Croix Hospice.Visitation at Divine Mercy Catholic Church (800 Marquette Ave., So. Milw.) on Friday, August 21, 2020 from 9:30AM-11:00AM. Mass of Christian Burial on Friday at 11:00.