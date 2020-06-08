Ruth E. Schramka(nee Ondrejka) Born to Eternal Life June 2, 2020, age 90 years. Preceded in death by her husbands Arthur W. Willborn and Paul E. Schramka, and her sister Lenore (the late Carl) Peters. Dear mother of Kenneth (Karen) Willborn, Diane (Howard) Caesar, and Jeffrey (Sharon) Willborn. Loving grandmother of Daniel and David Willborn, Dawn (David) Beauparlant, Troy Caesar, Star (RC) Caesar, Heather (Matt) Jacobs, Charisse (Alex) Sell, and Stephanie (Troy) Nienow. Special great-grandmother of Talia, Jet, Wesley, Caleb, Connor, Brady, Dylan, and Ellie. Also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.Visitation Thursday, June 25, from 12 PM to 2 PM at the Funeral Home. The Funeral Mass at St. Mary Church in Menomonee Falls will be private due to the COVID restrictions. Private entombment Wisconsin Memorial Park in Brookfield. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Mary Church would be appreciated.