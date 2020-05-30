Ruth E. Unora
Milwaukee - (Nee Krubsack) Passed away on May 26, 2020 at the grand age of 93.
Survived by daughter Sowa and son Jay (Maureen) and grandsons Nick and Jake.
Ruth was a proud RN graduate of the old Milwaukee Lutheran Hospital nursing school. After a few years in industrial settings and obstetrical wards, she fulfilled a dream by joining the Air Force, serving in Newfoundland as well as at several stateside bases. Her two years flying AirEvac in the late 1950's were the highlight of her career. While stationed at McGuire AFB she met Joe, a career pilot, which led to marriage and her second career in New Jersey as a homemaker. She left the service as a Captain but always said, "If the Air Force had let me continue flying AirEvac while raising a family, I would have retired a General." She later returned to nursing, eventually retiring after six years as the nurse at Badger Meter.
Ruth was a devoted member of D'Lustigen Wendlstoana, a Milwaukee-area club carrying on the dance, dress, and cultural traditions of alpine Germany. Her handmade lace still adorns outfits worn by the group's members. She also loved gardening and was still raising vegetables last summer at 92. Per her wishes, she will return to her Maker and to the Earth in a green burial attended by family. Ruth always felt that one best honored the departed by celebrating. In lieu of a funeral, we ask that you dance a polka in her name, raise a stein and holler "Prosit!"
Memorial donations to the Alzheimer's Association, National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), or a charity of your choice.
Milwaukee - (Nee Krubsack) Passed away on May 26, 2020 at the grand age of 93.
Survived by daughter Sowa and son Jay (Maureen) and grandsons Nick and Jake.
Ruth was a proud RN graduate of the old Milwaukee Lutheran Hospital nursing school. After a few years in industrial settings and obstetrical wards, she fulfilled a dream by joining the Air Force, serving in Newfoundland as well as at several stateside bases. Her two years flying AirEvac in the late 1950's were the highlight of her career. While stationed at McGuire AFB she met Joe, a career pilot, which led to marriage and her second career in New Jersey as a homemaker. She left the service as a Captain but always said, "If the Air Force had let me continue flying AirEvac while raising a family, I would have retired a General." She later returned to nursing, eventually retiring after six years as the nurse at Badger Meter.
Ruth was a devoted member of D'Lustigen Wendlstoana, a Milwaukee-area club carrying on the dance, dress, and cultural traditions of alpine Germany. Her handmade lace still adorns outfits worn by the group's members. She also loved gardening and was still raising vegetables last summer at 92. Per her wishes, she will return to her Maker and to the Earth in a green burial attended by family. Ruth always felt that one best honored the departed by celebrating. In lieu of a funeral, we ask that you dance a polka in her name, raise a stein and holler "Prosit!"
Memorial donations to the Alzheimer's Association, National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), or a charity of your choice.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from May 30 to May 31, 2020.