Wolf, Ruth Eleanor (Nee Doyle) of Waukesha, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at the age of 93. Ruth was born on December 1, 1925 to Earl and Ottila (nee Roob) Doyle. She graduated from Marquette School of Nursing in 1947. Ruth married the love of her life, Robert Wolf, on November 27, 1948 and were married for 64 years. After her graduation, Ruth started at the Waukesha County Health Department before she left to raise her six children. She returned to the health department where she worked for over 20 years until her retirement. Ruth was full of life and adventure; "No Trespassing" signs did not apply to her. She had a love for being out on the water and could be often found in a boat. Her faith was an important aspect of her life. She was involved with many church groups, including the Interfaith Council. Most of all, Ruth treasured her time with her family, especially her grandchildren. Ruth will be deeply missed by her children, Robert (Kathleen), Paul (Linda), Richard (Kim), Anne Hanson, Michael (Sherri), and Margaret (Christopher) Keller; grandchildren, Jordan, Zachary, Alex, Max, Mitchell, Samantha, Jeremy, Joseph, Laura, Katie, Chris, Carolyn, Marta, and Eleanor; great grandchildren, Christian, Grace, Grant, and Maggie. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert; her parents; and her siblings. Ruth's family would like to thank the staff at St. Camillus and Season's Hospice. The visitation for Ruth will be held on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. at St. Mary Catholic Church, 225 S. Hartwell Ave., Waukesha, WI 53186. The Funeral Mass will follow at 11:00 a.m. The burial will immediately follow at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the , 620 S 76th St #160, Milwaukee, WI 53214 are appreciated.



