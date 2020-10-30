Ruth Elizabeth Hughes Fleming"GRAMS"Ruth, the proud and loving mother of James Michael Fleming, died on Tuesday October 27, 2020 at the age of 96. She was preceded in death by her fantastic parents, Dave and Nellie Hughes. Survived by son Jim (Jan), beloved grandchildren Jonathan Luke (Julie) McLaren, Jennifer Mary (Mark) Rallo and Meghan Ellen (Kenny) Moody. Also survived by her adorable great-grandchildren, the "apples of her eye", Aubrey Elizabeth McLaren, Avery James Johnson, Ian Milo McLaren and Rastin James Moody.In addition, Ruth is also survived by Peter (Christina) Schmidt and their children Issac and Grace, Christopher (Paul) Schmidt and Jamie (Dan) Keisel and their children Ellie and Zoey.Ruth has many wonderful surviving cousins and friends. Heartfelt and special thanks to cousin Georgene Fletcher for her many kindnesses.Ruth was extremely proud of her Welsh heritage. She often described herself to many as the only 100% Welsh relative. Christmas was her most cherished holiday as she started planning for it in September. She also loved and eagerly anticipated family reunions.For most of her life Ruth had a dog as her constant companion so memorials to the Humane Society would be greatly appreciated.A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, November 4 at Jerusalem Cemetery in Wales, WI. Please contact family for further details.The family thanks the wonderful staff at Meadowmere Assisted Living in Mequon for their superior care and comfort given to Ruth the past three years as well as the nurses from Ascension Care for the care given in her last days.