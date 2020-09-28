1/
Ruth F. (Juergens) Smith
Ruth F. Smith (nee Juergens)

Waukesha - Passed away on September 20, 2020 at the age of 94. She was born on January 28, 1926, the daughter of Arthur and Mary Juergens. Ruth is survived by her daughter Christine Haas; grandson, Paul Haas; and son-in-law, Gary Simmons. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jack Smith; daughter, Penny Simmons; and her parents. A funeral mass for Ruth will be held on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Dominic Catholic Parish, 18255 W. Capitol Dr. Brookfield, WI 53045. Burial will immediately follow at Wisconsin Memorial Park.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Sep. 28 to Sep. 30, 2020.
