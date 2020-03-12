Services
Max A Sass & Sons Mission Hills Chapel
8910 West Drexel Avenue
Franklin, WI 53132
(414) 427-0707
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 23, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:15 AM
St. Veronica Catholic Church
353 E. Norwich St
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Mar. 23, 2020
11:30 AM
St. Veronica Catholic Church
353 E. Norwich St
Ruth F. Tomczak


1928 - 2020
Ruth F. Tomczak Notice
Ruth F. Tomczak

Milwaukee - "Mother Ruth"

(nee Gacek) Reunited with her beloved husband Ervin on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at the age of 91. Devoted mother of Sharon (the late Joseph) Tocco, Randy (Blair) Tomczak, Lori (Guy) Sinda, Sandra Tomczak and David Tomczak. Preceded in death by her daughter Judith Fischer, son Jeffrey Tomczak, 1 brother and 3 sisters. Adoring grandmother of 7 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. Further survived by other relatives and friends.

Visitation at St. Veronica Catholic Church, 353 E. Norwich St., on Monday, March 23 from 10 - 11:15 AM. Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30 AM. Entombment at St. Adalbert Cemetery.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 12 to Mar. 15, 2020
