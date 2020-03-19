|
Ruth Faber
(nee Damske) Age 97. Entered into Eternal Life on March 18th. Devoted wife of (the late) Jerome for 51 years. She is survived by 10 nieces and nephews, many great-nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by her parents Gustave and Mary, siblings Florence (Donald) LaValle, Jeannette (Daniel) Treutelaar, Ralph (Dolores) Damske and nephew David (Barbara) Damske. She was a devout Catholic her entire life with a special devotion to the Rosary. Family was very important to her. Private funeral mass at St Mary Catholic Faith Community with a memorial mass to follow at a later date. Special thanks to all of the dedicated caregivers who took care of Ruth. Your endless compassion and devoted care brought joy and dignity to her life. Eternal Rest grant unto Ruth, O Lord, and let perpetual light shine upon her.
