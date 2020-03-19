Services
Hartson Funeral Home
11111 West Janesville Road
Hales Corners, WI 53130
(414) 425-9797
Resources
More Obituaries for Ruth Faber
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruth Faber

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ruth Faber Notice
Ruth Faber

(nee Damske) Age 97. Entered into Eternal Life on March 18th. Devoted wife of (the late) Jerome for 51 years. She is survived by 10 nieces and nephews, many great-nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by her parents Gustave and Mary, siblings Florence (Donald) LaValle, Jeannette (Daniel) Treutelaar, Ralph (Dolores) Damske and nephew David (Barbara) Damske. She was a devout Catholic her entire life with a special devotion to the Rosary. Family was very important to her. Private funeral mass at St Mary Catholic Faith Community with a memorial mass to follow at a later date. Special thanks to all of the dedicated caregivers who took care of Ruth. Your endless compassion and devoted care brought joy and dignity to her life. Eternal Rest grant unto Ruth, O Lord, and let perpetual light shine upon her.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 19 to Mar. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ruth's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hartson Funeral Home
Download Now
jsonline