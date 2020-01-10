Services
Blane Goodman Funeral Service Llc
10050 North Port Washington Road
Mequon, WI 53092
(262) 241-4444
Graveside service
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
11:30 AM
Spring Hill Cemetery
166 S. Hawley Ct
Milwaukee, WI
Ruth Fefer


1923 - 2020
Ruth Fefer Notice
Ruth Fefer

Chicago - Born July 28, 1923 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Passed away on January 9, 2020 at the age of 96. Predeceased by her loving husband, Allan, her loving parents, Rose and Michael Schunder, and her loving sister, Phyllis Greenberg. Survived by her sons, Dr. Richard (Helene), Thomas (Erica Victor-Fefer) and her daughter, Cathy, her granddaughter, Marley (Jonathan) Cyrluk and her grandson, Adam Fefer and her great-grandaughters, Danielle and Abigail Cyrluk and brother-in-law, Morton (Jean) Fefer and many loving nieces and nephews.



Graveside services 11:30 AM Monday, January 13, 2020 at Spring Hill Cemetery, 166 S. Hawley Ct., Milwaukee. Memorials to Congregation Emanu-El B'ne Jeshurun.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 10 to Jan. 12, 2020
