Services
Randle–Dable Funeral Home
1110 South Grand Avenue
Waukesha, WI 53186
(262) 547-4035
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
St. John's Ev. Lutheran Church
, 410 West Veterans Way (Formerly HWY NN)
Mukwonago, WI
View Map
Memorial service
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
12:00 PM
St. John's Ev. Lutheran Church,
410 West Veterans Way (Formerly HWY NN)
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ruth Priefer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruth G. Priefer

Notice Condolences Gallery Flowers

Ruth G. Priefer Notice
Priefer, Ruth G. (Nee Wiggins) Of Waukesha died Feb. 17, 2019 at age 102. She was a member of the Mukwonago Homemakers and was a longtime member of St. John's Ev. Lutheran Church in Mukwonago where she was active in the Ladies Aid. She enjoyed living at Avalon Square in Waukesha and Birchrock in Mukwonago and loved to play golf and cards. She is survived by her daughter Linda (Randy) Bernau, her two grandchildren, Daniel (Amy) Bernau and Heather (David) Levy, great-granddaughter Ellie, Howard Green who was like a son to Ruth, her brother Dale Wiggins along with nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband Ray and brothers and sisters, Violet English, Oliver Wiggins, Earl Wiggins, Harrison Wiggins, Gertrude Kahlie and Inez Miedzybrocki. Visitation will be Thurs., Feb. 21st from 11AM until time of the 12:00 noon memorial service at St. John's Ev. Lutheran Church, 410 West Veterans Way (Formerly HWY NN) Mukwonago, WI 53149. Burial will follow at Prairie Home Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to St. John's Ev. Lutheran Church or School.
logo

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Feb. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.