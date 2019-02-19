|
|
Priefer, Ruth G. (Nee Wiggins) Of Waukesha died Feb. 17, 2019 at age 102. She was a member of the Mukwonago Homemakers and was a longtime member of St. John's Ev. Lutheran Church in Mukwonago where she was active in the Ladies Aid. She enjoyed living at Avalon Square in Waukesha and Birchrock in Mukwonago and loved to play golf and cards. She is survived by her daughter Linda (Randy) Bernau, her two grandchildren, Daniel (Amy) Bernau and Heather (David) Levy, great-granddaughter Ellie, Howard Green who was like a son to Ruth, her brother Dale Wiggins along with nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband Ray and brothers and sisters, Violet English, Oliver Wiggins, Earl Wiggins, Harrison Wiggins, Gertrude Kahlie and Inez Miedzybrocki. Visitation will be Thurs., Feb. 21st from 11AM until time of the 12:00 noon memorial service at St. John's Ev. Lutheran Church, 410 West Veterans Way (Formerly HWY NN) Mukwonago, WI 53149. Burial will follow at Prairie Home Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to St. John's Ev. Lutheran Church or School.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Feb. 19, 2019