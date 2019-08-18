Services
Rozga Funeral Home & Cremation Services
703 W Lincoln Ave
Milwaukee, WI 53215
(414) 671-5200
Resources
More Obituaries for Ruth Kleczka
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruth H. "Auntie Ruthie" Kleczka

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ruth H. "Auntie Ruthie" Kleczka Notice
Kleczka, Ruth H. "Auntie Ruthie" Died peacefully August 15, 2019 at the age of 93 years. Preceded in death by her beloved Albin Kaminski and her sisters Doris, Arlene, Shirley and Rita. Dear auntie of Sharon (the late Rich) Gering, Al (Ann Elise) Kryszak, Kevin (Sherry) Kryszak, the Staszewski family; Darryl (Terry), the late Gary, the late Mark, Richard Jr., Sandy, Tracy, Jodi, Lisa (Ken) Tutaj, Charlene (Jim) Rickert and Denise (Dave) Behling, and the Fansin family; Michael (Sandy), Bruce Fansin and the late Maureen Lemieux. Special auntie of Jason and Leanna and further survived by other great-nieces, great-nephews, other relatives and friends. Ruthie was a retiree of Allen-Bradley and a member of the Allen-Bradley/Rockwell Retirees Association. Visitation Tuesday, August 20 at the Rozga Funeral Home from 9:30-10:45 AM. Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 11:00 AM at the BASILICA OF ST. JOSAPHAT (601 W. Lincoln Ave). Interment St. Adalbert Cemetery.

logo

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ruth's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
jsonline