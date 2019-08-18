|
Kleczka, Ruth H. "Auntie Ruthie" Died peacefully August 15, 2019 at the age of 93 years. Preceded in death by her beloved Albin Kaminski and her sisters Doris, Arlene, Shirley and Rita. Dear auntie of Sharon (the late Rich) Gering, Al (Ann Elise) Kryszak, Kevin (Sherry) Kryszak, the Staszewski family; Darryl (Terry), the late Gary, the late Mark, Richard Jr., Sandy, Tracy, Jodi, Lisa (Ken) Tutaj, Charlene (Jim) Rickert and Denise (Dave) Behling, and the Fansin family; Michael (Sandy), Bruce Fansin and the late Maureen Lemieux. Special auntie of Jason and Leanna and further survived by other great-nieces, great-nephews, other relatives and friends. Ruthie was a retiree of Allen-Bradley and a member of the Allen-Bradley/Rockwell Retirees Association. Visitation Tuesday, August 20 at the Rozga Funeral Home from 9:30-10:45 AM. Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 11:00 AM at the BASILICA OF ST. JOSAPHAT (601 W. Lincoln Ave). Interment St. Adalbert Cemetery.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 18, 2019