Otto, Ruth H. (Nee Gresk) February 26th, 2019 age 51. Survived by her husband Billy Otto of 29 years. Also survived by her parents Jerry and Carol Gresk, brother John (Kay) Gresk, and brother-in-law Chris Otto. Also survived by other relatives and friends. Memorial visitation will be held at the FUNERAL HOME on Saturday, March 16th, from 11AM-1PM, followed by the memorial service at 1PM. For complete notice, please see www.heritagefuneral.com
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 10, 2019