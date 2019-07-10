|
Rosenwald, Ruth H. (Nee Repphun) Passed to Eternal Life Sunday, July 7, 2019, age 86 years. Beloved wife of Robert. Dear mother of Beth Barthels, Brian (Karin) Rosenwald, Kristi (Wally) Harvey, Mark (Dayna) Lentz, Timothy (Jackie) Rosenwald, Dawn (Roy) Bartlett, the late Robert and the late Kathy Rosenwald. Sister of Judy Wehmeyer. Sister-in-law of Leonard (Patricia) Rosenwald. Also survived by 14 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren, nieces, nephews other relatives and many friends. Visitation Monday, July 15, 2019 at St. Matthias Church (9306 W. Beloit Rd.) 9:30AM-10:45AM with Mass of Christian Burial at 11AM. Internment St. Matthias Cemetery. Former polka dancer, Honda Road Ride with a passion for baking and sewing. Former treasurer at St. Matthias and involved at the church on many levels. Including Boy Scouts, Sunday counting team, dances and one of the original coordinators of the festivals. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 10, 2019