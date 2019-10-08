|
|
Sought shelter in the house of the Lord on Wednesday, October 2, 2019. Loving wife of 40 years to James Hogden. Dear mother of Lisa (nee Grochowski) (Wayne) Strickland. Proud Grandmother of Michael Strickland. Beloved sister of Rita Maciona. Ruth was preceded in death by sisters Violet and Theresa. Her devoted parents were Benjamin (Quippy) and Sophie (nee Michalski) Piastowski. Ruth is further survived by nieces, nephews, cousins-distant and near, sister and brother in laws, proud aunts, uncles, and mother-in-law Joyce Hogden.
She had that certain smile and as well as a unique penchant for camaraderie and persistence to conclude complex tasks. She was a life-long banker in Milwaukee as well as Augusta. Other passions included photography, flora and fauna cultivation, and the rights of man.
Like the roses of sunrise whence the storm quells, she wanted us to know that love is the answer. Memorial visitation at Molthen-Bell Funeral Home on Thursday, October 10 from 4 to 7 PM with a service at 7 PM.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Oct. 8, 2019