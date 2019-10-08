Services
Molthen-Bell & Son Funeral Home
700 Milwaukee Ave
South Milwaukee, WI 53172
(414) 762-0154
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Molthen-Bell & Son Funeral Home
700 Milwaukee Ave
South Milwaukee, WI 53172
View Map
Service
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
7:00 PM
Molthen-Bell & Son Funeral Home
700 Milwaukee Ave
South Milwaukee, WI 53172
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ruth Hogden
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruth Hogden

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ruth Hogden Notice
Sought shelter in the house of the Lord on Wednesday, October 2, 2019. Loving wife of 40 years to James Hogden. Dear mother of Lisa (nee Grochowski) (Wayne) Strickland. Proud Grandmother of Michael Strickland. Beloved sister of Rita Maciona. Ruth was preceded in death by sisters Violet and Theresa. Her devoted parents were Benjamin (Quippy) and Sophie (nee Michalski) Piastowski. Ruth is further survived by nieces, nephews, cousins-distant and near, sister and brother in laws, proud aunts, uncles, and mother-in-law Joyce Hogden.

She had that certain smile and as well as a unique penchant for camaraderie and persistence to conclude complex tasks. She was a life-long banker in Milwaukee as well as Augusta. Other passions included photography, flora and fauna cultivation, and the rights of man.

Like the roses of sunrise whence the storm quells, she wanted us to know that love is the answer. Memorial visitation at Molthen-Bell Funeral Home on Thursday, October 10 from 4 to 7 PM with a service at 7 PM.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Oct. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ruth's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
jsonline