Ruth Iris (nee Dow) Breger



Brookfield - Ruth Breger of Brookfield, longtime resident of Milwaukee, died peacefully on August 18, 2020 at the age of 93. Beloved wife of the late Glenn Breger. Loving mother of Lee (Mary), the late Rex (Nancy) and Robert (Mary Therese). Cherished grandmother of Megan (Thomas Willicombe) and Katie Breger, Melissa (Scott) Matson and David (Lisa) Breger, and Rachel, Andrew (Shelby) and Christopher Breger. Great-grandmother of Connor and Claire Matson and Pita and Heidi Breger. Sister-in-law of Jackie Breger. Preceded in death by her parents, Parker and Laura Dow, and siblings, Angus Dow, Kitty Stewart and Winfred Dow.



Ruth was born (at home) in La Grange, WI on August 31, 1926. She graduated from "Old Main" Whitewater in 1944 and relocated to Milwaukee shortly thereafter to begin a job at Miller Brewing. She met Glenn Breger after he returned from his service with the U.S. Navy, and they married in 1950. Ruth and Glenn raised their three sons in the home they built on 97th Street. Ruth cherished her many fond memories of wonderful times with the families of the old neighborhood. Ruth enjoyed her career as a realtor for The Stefaniak Group. In retirement, she appreciated having time to read, travel and spend time with her grandchildren. In 2009, Ruth moved to the Regency-Brookfield; she lived there until March. Ruth was beyond grateful to Lee and Mary for the loving care they provided her in their home in her final months.



A private memorial service is planned for the family.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store