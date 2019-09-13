|
|
Ruth Itzov
West Bend - Ruth F. Itzov (nee Fallstrom), 87, of West Bend passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at her home.
A funeral service in remembrance of Ruth will be held on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Francis Episcopal Church, N84 W16525 Menomonee Ave., Menomonee Falls, WI.
The family will greet relatives and friends at the church on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service.
The Myrhum Patten Miller & Kietzer Funeral Homes have been entrusted with Ruth's arrangements. Additional information and guest book may be found at www.myrhum-patten.com
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 13, 2019