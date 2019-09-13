Services
Myrhum-Patten Funeral & Cremation Service
1315 W WASHINGTON ST
West Bend, WI 53095
(262) 334-2776
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Francis Episcopal Church
N84 W16525 Menomonee Ave.
Menomonee Falls, WI
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Francis Episcopal Church
N84 W16525 Menomonee Ave
Menomonee Falls, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ruth Itzov
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruth Itzov

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ruth Itzov Notice
Ruth Itzov

West Bend - Ruth F. Itzov (nee Fallstrom), 87, of West Bend passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at her home.

A funeral service in remembrance of Ruth will be held on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Francis Episcopal Church, N84 W16525 Menomonee Ave., Menomonee Falls, WI.

The family will greet relatives and friends at the church on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service.

The Myrhum Patten Miller & Kietzer Funeral Homes have been entrusted with Ruth's arrangements. Additional information and guest book may be found at www.myrhum-patten.com



Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ruth's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
jsonline